Advertisement

Percent positive rate remains steady among VA COVID tests

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 161,610 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, October 14, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 160,805 reported Tuesday, an 805-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,235 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

2,292,562 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.5 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the percentage reported Monday and Tuesday.

9,571 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,381 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,372 reported Tuesday.

1,007 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 999 reported Tuesday. 18,747 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.

Coronavirus

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

National

Some treatment trials experience setbacks as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As more than 30 states in the U.S. have seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, health experts warn the surge could overwhelm hospitals.

Coronavirus

Radford University sees slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Radford University is reporting a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus after five weeks of a consistent decline.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Total of 20 residents, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Accordius Roanoke

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The facility is located at 324 King George Ave. SW

National

Early voters face long wait times, lines

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Early voters in Georgia and Texas faced wait times up to 8 hours long and miserably long lines wrapping around buildings.

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations, outbreaks on the rise in Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Fifty people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday and the district is investigating 28 active outbreaks.

Coronavirus

West Piedmont Health District explains uptick in Franklin Co. COVID cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
COVID outbreaks and a recent data-dump have contributed to an increase in reported cases in Franklin County.

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

New River Valley offers COVID-19 update and briefing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The NRV health director reports most COVID-19 cases are between ages 18 and 24, while ages 0-17 have the smallest number of cases.