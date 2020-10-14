Radford University sees slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Radford University is reporting a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus after five weeks of a consistent decline.

On Tuesday, the school announced there are 17 new positive cases on campus. That’s up from only two for the last two weeks.

Radford says the new cases are not linked to any events or gatherings, they are small pop-up clusters.

“Don’t be discouraged, do the right thing,” said university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs. “We can finish the semester out strong. To those of you who have consistently done the right thing we’re so proud of you and we see you wearing your masks. We know that you’re working hard to follow public health guidance.”

Public health officials say there is no greater threat to campus or the broader community.

