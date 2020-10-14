Advertisement

Radford University sees slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases

Radford University is reporting a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus after five weeks of a consistent decline.
Radford University is reporting a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus after five weeks of a consistent decline.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Radford University is reporting a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus after five weeks of a consistent decline.

On Tuesday, the school announced there are 17 new positive cases on campus. That’s up from only two for the last two weeks.

Radford says the new cases are not linked to any events or gatherings, they are small pop-up clusters.

“Don’t be discouraged, do the right thing,” said university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs. “We can finish the semester out strong. To those of you who have consistently done the right thing we’re so proud of you and we see you wearing your masks. We know that you’re working hard to follow public health guidance.”

Public health officials say there is no greater threat to campus or the broader community.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plans To Extend Amtrak Montgomery County

Updated: moments ago
Plans To Extend Amtrak Montgomery County

News

Roanoke City School Board Votes To Hold Off Bringing Students Back In The Fall

Updated: moments ago
Roanoke City School Board Votes To Hold Off Bringing Students Back In The Fall

News

RU Sees Slight Rise In Positive Cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
RU Sees Slight Rise In Positive Cases

News

Christiansburg Council On Political Groups

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Christiansburg Council On Political Groups

News

Campaign finances for Webb, Good

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Campaign Finances For Webb, Good

Latest News

News

Warner, Gade Face Off In Final Senate Debate

Updated: 9 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

Plans to expand Amtrak service in the NRV

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to reaffirm its support of working to bring Amtrak service to the New River Valley as one of its legislative priorities for 2021.

News

Gade, Warner spar over healthcare and COVID relief at final debate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Eric Miller
The debate is the third and final contest between the two Senate candidates.

News

Christiansburg bans political based organizations at town events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Tuesday, the Town of Christiansburg decided to not allow political based organizations to rent space at town events.

Coronavirus

Total of 20 residents, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Accordius Roanoke

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The facility is located at 324 King George Ave. SW