Rockbridge County High School holds parade for seniors

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some local high school students dropped by school Wednesday, for the first time since classes began.

The senior class of Rockbridge County High School paraded by to the cheers of their teachers and parents, who handed out goodies and candy.

Administrators organized the parade to show their support to their students, who haven’t been in classes with each other yet this year.

“They’ve been talking to one another via their Google Meets and via the classrooms that are virtual," said Assistant Principal Scott Fleshman. "But we wanted to get them in here so that we could show them our support live and at a safe social distance, but give them a little bit of support.”

Rockbridge has been all remote since beginning in September.

