Smoke alarm alerts Danville residents to fire started by child

(WIBW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured in a Danville house fire that happened on Sixth Street Tuesday night.

The Danville Fire Department said it responded just before 8:30 p.m. and found the occupants outside. They told firefighters there was a fire in the basement.

Crews entered the one-story house through the basement, where they found a piece of furniture on fire. It was quickly extinguished, but other items had begun to melt from the heat.

The rest of the house sustained heat and smoke damage, according to the fire department. Seventeen personnel remained on scene for two hours.

Investigation revealed the fire was started by a 6-year-old. A smoke alarm in the basement alerted the residents to the fire. The fire department said the family will be staying with family and friends.

