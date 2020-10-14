The ‘light guy’ wants to bring hope this holiday season amid the pandemic

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The big green, grass at Felt Park may not look like much now, but in a few weeks, it’s going to become a huge holiday light display.

“This year with the safety measures in place we are going to make Christmas outstanding,” said William Bottomley.

Bottomley is the one-man band who puts the light show together. He has been decorating lights for close to 25 years.

“I’m just the jack of all trades but the master of none,” said Bottomley.

He holds over 100,000 lights that will take up almost the size of two football fields in a small building at the park.

Bottomley said with the pandemic, things have been challenging, which is why he still wants to have the event this year. He plans to amp things up with more lights people can enjoy from their cars.

“It’s been a challenging year. A very challenging year. All our favorite events have been canceled. We can’t do anything. We can’t go on vacation. You really can’t spend time together as a family except at your home quarantining,” said Bottomley.

He took set up a step further by making sure all activities are 10 feet apart.

“It is just keeping everyone far apart from each other. I think we are going to make it through and have a happy and healthy Christmas,” said Bottomley.

Bottomley felt it was important to give people little bit of hope and something to look forward to this holiday season, even in the middle of the pandemic.

This year’s show starts a week early, November 20, and it is free, thanks to community partners and donations. To learn more about the show, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.