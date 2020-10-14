Total of 20 residents, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Accordius Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Accordius Health at Roanoke, a senior residential and nursing facility located at 324 King George Ave. SW, released an update Tuesday regarding a number of residents and staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following the facility’s first confirmed case on September 25, the on-site team has worked closely with the local health department to make efforts meant to control further spread.

As of October 13, there are 20 current residents and 11 staff members who are being treated for COVID-19. Three additional employees have recovered from earlier diagnoses and have returned to work under CDC guidelines.

All 11 staff members who are currently being treated are in self-quarantine at their homes.

Accordius says the Department of Health carried out an unannounced inspection of their facility on Tuesday to assess infection control practices and procedures. They were deemed in accordance with their guidelines.

The facility points to a handful of current practices they are utilizing to remain aggressive in trying to reduce the risk of spread:

-Frequent environmental disinfection especially focused on sanitation of hard and often-touched surfaces. Our infection prevention team continues providing frequent education and guidance to all staff and residents.

-We are limiting resident activities within the facility. Activities remain carefully conducted to meet residents' psychosocial needs while keeping everyone safe. Residents are receiving personalized in-room visits and enjoying other socially distanced activities

-Socially Distanced Visitation. We are following guidance from the CDC and Department of Health as a necessary action to protect the health of our residents. Scheduled, outdoor, visitation remains preferred by the CDC.

-We are monitoring health care personnel and residents for symptoms. In addition to routine testing, residents, employees, and critical health care staff continue to be screened daily for fever and other signs of illness. Our goal is to quickly identify ill residents and implement additional infection prevention activities. If ill residents are identified, they will be isolated in their rooms, monitored closely, and asked to wear a mask.

-Routine testing of Residents and Staff. ﻿We are testing residents and staff routinely as an added measure to ensure asymptomatic cases are contained."

Questions and concerns may be relayed to the Accordius call center at 540-345-8139.

