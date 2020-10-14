Advertisement

Two hurt in crash involving Botetourt Fire EMS crew

Scene of a crash on 220 Alternate in Botetourt County
Scene of a crash on 220 Alternate in Botetourt County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt Fire EMS worker and another person were taken to a hospital after a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gateway Crossing and Alternate 220.

Chief Jason Ferguson says the crew of the Fire and EMS SUV was on the way to a cardiac arrest in Blue Ridge when the crash occured. The crash is being investigated to determine the cause.

Ferguson said the EMS personnel and the person in the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

