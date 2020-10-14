Roanoke Kiwanis Club holds city mayoral debate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is holding a debate between Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and his general election opponent, former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers.

The debate was to be streamed live on the WDBJ7 Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, technical issues prevented that.

According to the club, each candidate will have 15 minutes to speak, and questions will be asked by a moderator based on submissions from Kiwanis Club members.

WDBJ7′s Joe Dashiell will have a post-debate report Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.