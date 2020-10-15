Advertisement

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

A lot of assumptions were made
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows circulating air on airplanes is unlikely to spread coronavirus.

The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

But the study did come with several caveats.

First, it used a mannequin wearing a surgical mask to simulate a coughing passenger and assumed all passengers were masked and facing forward.

On actual flights, passengers often move their heads and move about the aisles, bathrooms and other places where they could encounter the virus.

The study also did not simulate what would happen if a passenger coughed or breathed directly onto someone else.

Researchers say testing also did not include substantial movement throughout the plane or in the airport, lounge or jetway, where air exchange rates and human interactions will vary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden square off, in a way, in dueling town halls

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Technology

Twitter reports major outage

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.

Politics

General Assembly special session nearing the end

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The special session of the General Assembly has continued almost as long as the regular session in January, but it’s finally nearing an end.

National

C-SPAN suspends Scully after he admits to lie about hack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Latest News

Education

Danville Public Schools names new superintendent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Much of her early career was spent in Danville Public Schools as a math teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

National

Black man’s family views graphic video of in-custody death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The video, which police have refused to release publicly, only added to persistent questions about Ronald Greene’s death, such as why State Police initially blamed it on a car crash and why they waited more than a year to discipline one of the responding officers.

News

Roanoke City Council Forum

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread serves over 20,000 meals this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The organization says everything they do wouldn't be possible without help from their community.

News

Candidate Profile: Dr. Cameron Webb for 5th District

Updated: 2 hours ago