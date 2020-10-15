Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigating “incident involving a firearm”
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an “incident involving a firearm” that took place Wednesday evening.
Dispatch got a call about the incident in the 2800 block of Wheats Valley Road shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
No further information has been released. WDBJ7 has a crew gathering information; stay with us for updates.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.