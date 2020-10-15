Bob Good aims to keep Virginia’s 5th District seat red

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - After defeating Rep. Denver Riggleman for the Republican nomination, Bob Good aims to beat out Dr. Cameron Webb (D) for the 5th District seat in Congress.

Good served on Campbell County’s Board of Supervisors from 2015 to 2019.

He also served as a Senior Associate Athletic Director at his alma mater, Liberty University, for nearly 15 years.

Before that, Good worked in CitiFinancial’s lending division for 17 years – which is why the economy is one of his top priorities.

“Voters in the 5th District, we know they will choose someone who stands with the President, who stands with a strong economy, who stands for energy independence," said Good at an interview during a campaign rally in Franklin County.

From the economy to healthcare, the conservative, born-again Christian supports many policies put forth by President Trump.

“What I want to do is to continue to protect pre-existing conditions, we can’t have people dependent on keeping the same healthcare plan or same employment in order to keep coverage for existing conditions, of course we all want that, all Republicans support that, the President supports that, as do I. However, we need to look for ways to increase competition, to increase transparency, to eliminate surprise billing," said Good.

From his time serving the Campbell County community, the husband and father of three says he knows how important expanding broadband connectivity is to the 5th District.

“You have to have public investment in that because you can’t just make it private because the economic incentive is not sufficient in rural remote areas. We’ve got to have broadband, the public has to invest in that, the government has to invest in that," said Good.

Good says, now more than ever, law enforcement needs support – from community members, the state, and the federal government.

“99.9 percent of our officers are going to work every day, doing their best to keep us safe, literally putting their lives on the line, our communities, the majority of Americans stand behind them. We need to demonstrate that," said Good.

