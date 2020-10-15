Advertisement

Burton Center for Arts and Technology teacher wins $50,000 award for teaching excellence

Pictured here is Shawn Burns, who won a teaching excellence award.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Burton Center for Arts and Technology teacher of Mechatronics and robotics has won a teaching excellence award.

Shawn Burns just won part of $50,000, as part of $1 million awarded to 18 trades teachers nationwide.

$35,000 from that sum will go to the school’s skilled trades program and $15,000 will go to Burns.

It’s the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades.

