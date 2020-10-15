Community officially opens new Pulaski County Middle School with ribbon-cutting ceremony

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -It was an emotional day Wednesday in Pulaski County as the community came together for a dedication ceremony.

The Pulaski County Middle School has been a dream for many, more than 40 years in the making. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony, board and staff members reflected on this history and the hurdles that were overcome to make it a reality, including COVID-19.

Work began as soon as a referendum passed in 2017 with a two-thirds majority, a $47 million project. School Board Chairman Timothy Hurst said it’s a dream that dates back to former Superintendent Kenneth Dobson.

“In a small community like Pulaski County, it’s difficult to accomplish something of this magnitude,” Hurst said. “We owe so much to the citizens of Pulaski County for this special day and it couldn’t be a better time to live in Pulaski County right now.”

Students, parents, faculty and staff and the board all got a chance to cut a ribbon to mark this momentous occasion.

