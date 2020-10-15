Covington man scratches ticket to win $1 million top prize

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man has claimed the fourth and final top prize in one Virginia Lottery game.

Edward Lee Dressler scratched a 20X the Money ticket and discovered he’d won $1 million.

“People were hugging me. People wanted to see it,” he later told Lottery officials. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Dressler had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,685 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

Dressler, who is retired, said doesn’t have any plans for the money yet, except to give to his church.

The Covington man bought the ticket at the Stop In at 1410 Durant Street. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

It’s the Virginia Lottery’s policy to end scratcher games after the last available top prize is claimed, which means 20X the Money is now closed.

