Advertisement

Covington man scratches ticket to win $1 million top prize

Edward Dressler won the final top prize in the Virginia Lottery's 20X the Money scratcher game.
Edward Dressler won the final top prize in the Virginia Lottery's 20X the Money scratcher game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man has claimed the fourth and final top prize in one Virginia Lottery game.

Edward Lee Dressler scratched a 20X the Money ticket and discovered he’d won $1 million.

“People were hugging me. People wanted to see it,” he later told Lottery officials. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Dressler had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,685 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

Dressler, who is retired, said doesn’t have any plans for the money yet, except to give to his church.

The Covington man bought the ticket at the Stop In at 1410 Durant Street. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

It’s the Virginia Lottery’s policy to end scratcher games after the last available top prize is claimed, which means 20X the Money is now closed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Wise Guy

OCT 15 - Fall Foliage Report

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Colors are changing quickly with leaves nearing peak in areas along the Blue Ridge Parkway and across the Highlands.

Coronavirus

Hazard pay authorized for some home health workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The payments are for those who provided personal care and who served Medicaid members between March 12 and June 30, 2020.

Crime

Suspect in Henry County murder case dies in hospital custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is investigating, as is the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Community

YMCA awarded grant to help fill critical child care positions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Y said staff is needed for its Enrichment sites that provide full day care and for children enrolled in the after school program.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday, October 15, Midday FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago
We'll start to see increasing clouds this afternoon as our high climbs into the 70s.

Education

Local teacher wins 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A Salem mechatronics and robotics teacher will receive $50,000; $35,000 will go toward his school’s skilled trades program and $15,000 will go to him personally.

Coronavirus

More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 162,941 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 161,610 reported Wednesday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 15, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

New Mayor Takes Over Produce Shop

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Middle School Ribbon-Cutting

Updated: 7 hours ago