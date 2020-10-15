Danville Public Schools names new superintendent

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Public Schools board has named Dr. Angela Hairston its next superintendent. The announcement was made at Thursday’s school board meeting.

She takes over the job December 1, 2020.

According to the district, Hairston has over 30 years of experience working in public education in Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. She has served as Superintendent for Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools in North Carolina since 2019 and previously served as Superintendent in Augusta, Georgia.

Much of Hairston’s early career was spent in Danville Public Schools as a math teacher, assistant principal and principal.

“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Danville Public Schools,” said Hairston. “I am excited to have this opportunity to work collaboratively with the school board, staff and the community in Danville.”

Crystal Cobbs, chair of the Danville City School Board, said, “We welcome Dr. Hairston to Danville Public Schools. Her leadership and experience will be an asset to the division and community.”

The district said Hairston earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Virginia Tech, a Master of Arts in Secondary School Administration from Hampton University and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Business Management from Averett University.

The Virginia School Boards Association assisted the school board with the superintendent search process.

Stanley Jones resigned from the superintendent job in June; Catherine Magouyrk has been serving in an interim status.

