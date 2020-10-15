Dr. Cameron Webb hopes to become first Black doctor in Congress

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Doctor Cameron Webb spends his weekdays treating patients at the University of Virginia Medical Center and his weekends campaigning for a chance to become the first-ever Black doctor elected to Congress.

“You walk into a room and you ask people where it hurts, you listen for an answer and then you work together to find the best solution and that’s the same way that I’ve approached this campaign," said Webb in an interview at a campaign stop in Bedford County.

Webb graduated from UVA before earning law and medical degrees at Loyola of Chicago and Wake Forest, respectively.

He worked in the Obama and Trump White Houses on both Presidents' Healthcare Policy teams.

Now, he wants to represent the 5th District in Washington.

“It’s less important to focus on party and it’s more important to focus on people," he said.

The Albemarle County Democrat says the current pandemic has proven why healthcare reform is so important.

“Our next step definitely has to be to get people covered, and I think we do that by a balance of public insurance and private insurance. And as a practicing doctor, I know very well how private insurance has been an innovator and helped provide choice, I also know that we have 30 million people who don’t have coverage right now," said Webb.

With so many parents and children working from home, the pandemic has also highlighted a lack of broadband internet connectivity in rural parts of the 5th District.

“We have to make sure that, on all fronts, we’re leveraging public and private partnerships to accomplish that last mile of broadband connectivity," Webb said.

Webb supports another round of stimulus checks in the short-term, but says longer term, we need more investment in education and infrastructure.

“It’s investing in education. Both K through 12, but also job training programs, vocational tech programs, skills building," said Webb.

And in these tumultuous times, the husband and father of two says we need to support law enforcement, not defund it.

He supports federal funding to help localities pay police officers competitive salaries and provide proper training.

“It’s important for us to have the real conversations because our communities are hurting, our law enforcement is hurting right now, and how do we bridge that conversation? It’s not by using law enforcement as a political wedge," said Webb.

Webb is taking on Republican Bob Good, who defeated current 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman for the Republican nomination.

