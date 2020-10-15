Advertisement

General Assembly special session nearing the end

The special session of the Virginia General Assembly is nearing the end.
The special session of the Virginia General Assembly is nearing the end.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The special session of the General Assembly has continued almost as long as the regular session in January, but it’s finally nearing an end.

Negotiators have reached agreement on the state budget, and lawmakers could vote on amendments to the two-year spending plan as early as Friday evening.

The deal continues the hold on most new spending, but it does provide funding for criminal justice reforms, and a one-time bonus for state-supported law enforcement officers.

