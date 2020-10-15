Advertisement

GO Fest organizers prepare for weekend concerts

Pods set up for GO Fest concerts.
Pods set up for GO Fest concerts.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s annual Go Outside Festival, also know as GO Fest, gets underway this weekend.

Events will just look a little bit different this year.

The Roanoke Outside Foundation is hosting Andy Frasco & The U.N. for concerts Friday and Saturday evening at River’s Edge Park.

Attendees will be seated in socially-distanced pods of six people.

Before entering, everyone will be screened and masks will be required outside of pods.

All of the money raised from the concerts will benefit Project Outside.

“We didn’t want the spirit of GO Fest die. A lot of people look forward to it all year long and we do too as organizers and people who are really trying to connect the community and shape the way that we grow and change, so for us to be able to do this and raise this money, at least we can take something that’s not so positive and make something great come out of it," said Roanoke Outside Foundation Events Director Julia Boas.

Organizers hope to raise $100,000.

Limited tickets are still available through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

