Advertisement

Health and fitness experts weigh in on exercising in gyms amid the pandemic

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have seen reasons people should avoid gyms during the pandemic, but health and fitness officials say otherwise.

Christie Heslip and her team at Blacksburg Health and Fitness have been working nonstop to make sure people feel safe from COVID-19 at the gym.

“So we pretty much, we have these 7-8 people here at that hour, and we just clean,” said Heslip.

Heslip said they are following all COVID guidelines, but she says some people are uneasy about coming to the gym.

“I feel like so many people are saying, I am not going to come until there is a vaccine, but this is crazy because that could be two years and in the meantime the health is declining,” said Heslip.

The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) reports as of August 7 from 2,877 fitness centers and 49 million check-ins, the rate of someone getting COVID from a gym is .002, or a 42,731:1 ratio.

The New River Health District has not identified any outbreaks in gyms or fitness centers and says you should still find ways to be active.

Health officials say regular physical activity may improve many underlying health conditions, therefore potentially reducing the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“Exercise can be done safely in indoor or outdoor settings as long as precautions such as physical distancing, limiting time of close contact, and hand hygiene are followed,” said NRHD epidemiologist Jason Deese.

“There are definitely people who shouldn’t be here that are very compromised with their health, and there are people that don’t want to be here, and that’s fine. But we are encouraging people that can and want to exercise especially with winter coming; it is safe if you follow the guidelines,” said Heslip.

The Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 is less likely to transmit outdoors, but the risk is lower inside with safety measures in place. Health experts recommend doing a personal risk assessment when thinking about public activities—like going to the gym—to make sure you are putting your health first.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

UVA student battling terminal cancer hoping to complete bucket list with help from donors

Updated: 2 hours ago
“I really thought cancer was behind me.”

Health

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:57 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Community

Roanoke neighborhood tries to appeal zoning decision on “recovery residence”

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Residents of the Oak Hill neighborhood are appealing a zoning decision to allow a "recovery residence" to operate in their neighborhood.

Health

Roanoke City public schools roll out new “Screen Smart” program for digital wellness

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
The initiative is designed to educate students on how to take their digital health into their own hands.

Latest News

Technology

Team of Virginia Tech researchers taps into wastewater antibiotic-resistant gene monitoring

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
Identifying anomalies in antibiotic resistance gene patterns in wastewater could help identify potential outbreaks before they occur.

Coronavirus

Danville jail staffer tests positive for COVID-19; 11 test negative

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Sheriff Mondul says there are “no serious COVID-related illnesses among inmates or staff."

Health

Woman goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:14 AM EDT
|
By CNN
After the first part of the test, her water broke, but when the midwife told her she didn’t have to go to the hospital right away, she went ahead and finished the second part.

Health

Folks come together for 2020 Roanoke Heart Walk

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Groups split up and walked separately due to the pandemic.

Health

New River Health District to offer free seasonal flu vaccines at drive-thru clinic

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
Dr. Bissell says it is important to get a flu shot this year due to COVID and the possibility of both viruses being in communities at the same time.

Health

Nurse adopts 9-year-old boy with special needs she’s cared for almost since birth

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT
|
By Spectrum News Albany Staff
With two nearly grown children, the nurse says there was plenty of room in her heart and in her home for the little boy she’s cared for practically since he was born.