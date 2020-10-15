Advertisement

Local teacher wins 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence

Shawn Burns was one of this year's 18 prize winners.
Shawn Burns was one of this year's 18 prize winners.(Harbor Freight Tools)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - One local teacher has been recognized for his excellence and will receive $50,000 as a reward.

Shawn Burns, who teaches mechatronics and robotics at Burton Center for Arts and Technology in Salem, was named a winner of the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Burns will receive $50,000; $35,000 will go toward the school’s skilled trades program and $15,000 will go to him personally.

Burns is one of 18 teachers nationwide to win part of the $1 million prize. Fourteen others received $50,000 and three grand prize winners received $100,000.

“This year has been one of the toughest on record for skilled trades teachers as they switch between in-person, remote or blended learning—all while trying to do their life’s work of preparing the next generation of tradespeople,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “At a time when tradespeople are more essential than ever, so is trades education. We are honored and grateful to have the chance to shine a spotlight on these teachers' amazing work.”

The annual prize was started in 2017 by Eric Smidt, the founder of Harbor Freight Tools, “to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in public schools and the teachers who inspire students to learn skills to prepare for life after graduation.”

“Trades teachers are educating and developing the tradespeople of the future,” Smidt said. “Many of the students in their classes today will become—as soon as next spring—the workers who keep our critical care infrastructure, our communication networks, our homes and cars up and running. The prize is our way of saying thank you to their teachers.”

Burns earned his bachelor’s degree in workforce education and a graduate degree in occupational technical studies after serving as a Navy machinist for 25 years. His high-school students use project-based learning to design, prototype and manufacture products, while also learning collaboration and communication skills.

Students can also earn college credit toward a mechatronics certificate of a two-year degree and earn their National Institute for Metalworking Skills credentials.

Burns' students have participated in apprenticeship programs for the past two years, working at three local manufacturing companies where they earned credits and made up to $13 an hour.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early spring, Burns received a grant that allowed him to teach students remotely in the coming year, and despite schools closures, he made sure his students received their certifications.

This year’s prize drew more than 600 applications from 48 states. For a list of all 18 winners and finalists, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Suspect in Henry County murder dies in custody

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is investigating, as is the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Community

YMCA awarded grant to help fill critical child care positions

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Y said staff is needed for its Enrichment sites that provide full day care and for children enrolled in the after school program.

Coronavirus

More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 162,941 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 161,610 reported Wednesday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 15, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

New Mayor Takes Over Produce Shop

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Middle School Ribbon Cutting

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Shooting Incident Draws Law Enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago

Fire

Rocky Mount foresters return from battling wildfires out west

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
With millions of acres burning in wildfires on the west coast, firefighters from across the country have responded to help, including some from our hometowns.

News

New Pulaski mayor takes over produce shop

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Mayor Shannon Collins took over Poor Boys Produce when the last owner was looking to close the stand. It has been a staple in the area for decades.

Education

Community officially opens new Pulaski County Middle School with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Pulaski County Middle School has been a dream for many, more than 40 years in the making.