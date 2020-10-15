Advertisement

Locally produced horror movie to have special showing

Lexington, Va.'s State Theater marquee advertises Saturday's showing of "Terror in Woods Creek."
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Lexington’s State Theater has reopened to limited audiences, but Saturday it has a unique showing.

“Terror in Woods Creek” was produced locally by Buena Vista filmmaker Tracy Staton, who also wrote and directed the film.

She filmed it last year, and found a distributor who has put it out on DVD and on streaming services.

Saturday is a special Halloween treat showing for the film in a theater.

“There were some local actors involved, so I’ve been getting a lot of publicity, a lot of reviews online, good reviews," Staton said. "So everyone seems really excited about it.”

Staton and others involved in the production will be there.

Tickets are available at the door.

