More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported Thursday

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 162,941 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 15, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 161,610 reported Wednesday, a 1,331-case increase, which is a larger increase than the 805 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

2,326,802 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.7 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 4.5 percentage reported Monday through Wednesday.

9,824 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,388 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,381 reported Wednesday.

1,009 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,007 reported Wednesday. 18,831 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

