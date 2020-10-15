New Pulaski mayor takes over produce shop

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Many of the mayors in our hometowns hold down second jobs, and the same is true for Pulaski’s new mayor.

Mayor Shannon Collins took over Poor Boys Produce when the last owner was looking to close the stand. It has been a staple in the area for decades.

Collins said the business is his ‘real office’ and he uses it to connect with the people he serves.

“I want to be out in the public where people know who I am,” Collins said. “I know that I’m going to get that call in the middle of the night that a street light is off, but that’s okay. It’s what they need and they need to know that they’re heard.”

Collins took over the role as Mayor on July 1 then started working at Poor Boys on August 1.

He said he felt Pulaski didn’t have a voice anymore, and that’s why he ran for mayor without any government experience.

“Pulaski needs a voice,” Collins said. “I’m tired of people talking us down and not even knowing what we have to offer.”

Collins says he gets the produce each night from a market in Hillsville to keep it fresh each day.

