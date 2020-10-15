Advertisement

OCT 15 - Fall Foliage Report

Fall foliage nears peak in Highlands and along the Blue Ridge Parkway
The colors are looking fantastic along Abbott Lake at the Peaks of Otter Lodge.
The colors are looking fantastic along Abbott Lake at the Peaks of Otter Lodge.(Paula Tate)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If fall is your season, there’s probably no better weekend to get out and see the emerging colors. Skies will be sunny and temperatures quite crisp for October standards. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s Friday and Saturday. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Nearly all locations along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway are reporting splendid yellows and oranges with pops of red thanks to the cooler nights and sunny days.

Below is a quick check on how some of our favorite foliage locations are looking this week.

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY

The Blue Ridge Parkway is nearing peak colors around October 19th, based on predictions. However, leaves should remain colorful through late October. At close inspection, you may note leaves are slightly muted and brittle along the main roads. This has been a common observation throughout the region. This could be due to the extremely hot July we had. Prolonged heat from the pavement can often stress the trees out leading to more muted colors. As you head off the blacktop into the hiking trails, you should notice a slightly better quality of colors.

Take a more broad look through your camera lens and you’ll find the colors won’t disappoint.

PAINT BANK

You’ll want to take that trip to Paint Bank in Craig county soon as colors are peaking. Reports show plenty of reds along the way to the Paint Bank General Store. Don’t forget to save time for a bite to eat at the Swinging Bridge Restaurant and explore Tingler’s Mill and the nearby buffalo farm.

This is a popular trip and there are plenty of overlooks to stop and check out the colors.

View this post on Instagram

🍂 🍃 ❤️

A post shared by Sara Brown (@saratonin59) on

HUMPBACK BRIDGE - ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS

No trip to the Alleghany Highlands is complete without visiting the Humpback Bridge just west of Covington. The historic bridge lays claim to being the oldest of Virginia’s remaining covered bridges. There are numerous trees surrounding the bridge which spans the trickling stream below. You’ll get some great photos of leaves in the streams as well as splendid colors on the trees.

CLAYTOR LAKE

The New River Valley is full of colors and will be nearing peak the next several weeks, so there’s still plenty of time to select your best road trip along Route 8 to Sinkland Farm, Route 460 to hit Pandapas Pond, and on to some of the covered bridges in Giles Co. Perhaps you’re a fan of the water. The New River and Claytor Lake offer some amazing views from either the shoreline or on the water itself.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE

Although the days are getting cooler, and so is the water, autumn is still one of the best times of year to take a boat out and discover the colors in the coves.

Water temperatures have dropped to the low 70s and you may even get a dense fog hovering over the water if you’re headed out early in the day. Once the sun starts warming things up, the fog gives way to blue skies that are certain to add contrast to the emerging colors which likely won’t peak until the last week of October.

ESTIMATED PEAK TIMES

Below are the estimated peak times which may change slightly by area due to weather conditions. Be sure to share your photos with us here so we can use them on-air.

SHARE YOUR FALL PHOTOS & VIDEOS
The Blue Ridge Parkway features incredible mid-October color changes. Mabry Mill is a popular attraction.
The Blue Ridge Parkway features incredible mid-October color changes. Mabry Mill is a popular attraction.(WDBJ)
Areas in our eastern counties are one of the last places to experience the changes during the fall. However, you can prolong your weekend hikes to see some amazing colors.
Areas in our eastern counties are one of the last places to experience the changes during the fall. However, you can prolong your weekend hikes to see some amazing colors.(WDBJ)
The Blue Ridge Parkway features incredible mid-October color changes. Mabry Mill is a popular attraction.
The Blue Ridge Parkway features incredible mid-October color changes. Mabry Mill is a popular attraction.(WDBJ)
While times vary from place-to-place, here's a look at the estimated peak times for fall foliage in western Virginia.
While times vary from place-to-place, here's a look at the estimated peak times for fall foliage in western Virginia.(WDBJ)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hazard pay authorized for some home health workers

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The payments are for those who provided personal care and who served Medicaid members between March 12 and June 30, 2020.

Crime

Suspect in Henry County murder case dies in hospital custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is investigating, as is the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Community

YMCA awarded grant to help fill critical child care positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Y said staff is needed for its Enrichment sites that provide full day care and for children enrolled in the after school program.

Education

Local teacher wins 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A Salem mechatronics and robotics teacher will receive $50,000; $35,000 will go toward his school’s skilled trades program and $15,000 will go to him personally.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 162,941 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 161,610 reported Wednesday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 15, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New Mayor Takes Over Produce Shop

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Middle School Ribbon Cutting

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Shooting Incident Draws Law Enforcement

Updated: 6 hours ago

Fire

Rocky Mount foresters return from battling wildfires out west

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
With millions of acres burning in wildfires on the west coast, firefighters from across the country have responded to help, including some from our hometowns.