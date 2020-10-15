Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread serves over 20,000 meals this year

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A local organization is working non-stop to make sure people have meals to eat during the pandemic.

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread provides meals at no cost for people in need.

They’ve had to close their dining room and switch to only take-out and Meals on Wheels.

In nine months, they’ve served over twenty thousand meals. This week the kitchen served 300.

Radford-Fairlawn Program Manager Dora Butler said there is a need in the community for meals, especially now, due to the pandemic.

“Families that used to have two people in the household and now they have 8 because their children have returned, or they are elderly; family members are back in their homes. So, it is just a critical need right now,”said Butler.

The organization says everything they do wouldn’t be possible without help from their community.

