Roanoke City Council candidates meet in Chamber of Commerce forum

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke and across the country, candidates for public office have had to adjust to the continuing pandemic.

For the men and women who hope to serve on Roanoke City Council, that meant a virtual forum Thursday, organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday afternoon, seven of the eight candidates vying for three seats on city council came together online.

Trish White-Boyd is the only incumbent council member on the November ballot.

“I think we are doing some of the right things here in Roanoke,” White-Boyd said. “I’ve been on council now for almost two years, and I think my record is proven.”

The small business owner is joined on the Democratic ticket by local publisher and entrepreneur Robert Jeffrey.

“Really, it’s about vision and leadership,” Jeffrey said, “and I am uniquely qualified.”

And by urban planner Peter Volosin.

“We have to be able to work across the aisle and with each other to make sure that we’re getting things done for the people of Roanoke,” Volosin said.

Two Republicans are promising change, includng financial planner Maynard Keller,

“People are concerned about safety. People are concerned about shootings. They’re concerned about gangs,” Keller said. “And we need to do something more about that.”

And PR and Marketing specialist Peg McGuire.

“We need a safe city. We need an educated city. We need to get back to work,” McGuire said.

The youngest candidate, at 23, is Libertarian Cesar Alberto.

“So I’m running to be a voice for those that don’t have one,” Alberto said, “and to solve all the problems we see with our city government.”

Also running as an Independent is longtime City Clerk Stephanie Moon.

“Although I retired as a city employee, put me back to work as an elected member of Roanoke City Council,” Moon said.

There is another candidate in the race. Independent Kiesha Preston had another commitment and was unable to take part in the Chamber of Commerce forum.

To watch the entire forum, visit the Facebook page of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

