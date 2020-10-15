Rocky Mount foresters return from battling wildfires out west

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - With millions of acres burning in wildfires out west, firefighters from across the country have responded to help, including some from our hometowns.

Bill Sweeney and Daniel Cloeter are both area foresters in Franklin County.

“I’ve been here in Rocky Mount with the Department of Forestry since 2015," Sweeney said.

“I’ve been here full time since 2016," Cloeter said.

But earlier this year, they took their skills out west to battle wildfires that threatened homes and national forests.

“We go for various reasons. For some people it’s the money; for some people it’s the training; and for some people it’s just being out there to help your fellow firefighters,” Sweeney explained

He went to northern California as a public information officer.

“California and the western states were at preparedness Level 5 this season which means it’s all hands on deck," he explained.

He was deployed in September to the southern zone of the August Complex fire.

“The August Complex was mostly on national forest land, the Mendocino National Forest,” Sweeney said.

This particular fire started as 37 individual lightning strikes that eventually burned together and burned through more than one-million acres, one and a half times the state of Rhode Island, making it a rare “gigafire.”

“It’s a stressful situation," he said.

While Sweeny was in California, Cloeter was near Pheonix, Arizona on the front lines of the Meddler and Hidden fires.

“It was 111° the first day," he said. "You know [with] high winds, the fire just picks up and moves so different than what it does around here.”

During their 16-hour shifts, Cloeter and his team focused on controlling the spread of the fire during the day and putting out fires at night.

“This photo, this is on the Hidden Fire," he said. “It’s different country and it’s really neat to fight fire in a place where you’re not totally scared for your life.”

Daniel Cloeter shares a photo of him back-burning the Hidden Fire in Arizona. (WDBJ7)

Perhaps not totally scared for his life, but Cloeter did say there were some risky moments while he was out there.

“The first fire we fought was the Meddler fire," he said.

In this photo you can see just how close it was to these electrical lines that powered Phoenix.

Meddler Fire burns beneath power lines near Phoenix, AZ. (Daniel Cloeter)

“It really needed to be taken care of and that fire just wanted to burn underneath that power line the entire time," Cloeter said.

Working so close to the power lines could have been deadly if the lines arced.

“If I were to get hit by the power line arc, I wouldn’t be here talking to you," Cloeter said.

In California, Sweeney’s job was relatively safer but no less important.

“Our job is to get timely and accurate information out to the public," he explained.

And that also means being there for people emotionally, even among their fellow firefighters

“People are looking at potentially losing their homes, losing family members," Sweeney said. “They’re like family. Some of those folks are just burned out, you know. And so that’s when they call on folks like Daniel and me to help out, you know.”

As of mid-October, the August Complex fire in northern California was about 76% contained. Cloeter worked on the Meddler fire back in August until that was 100% contained before moving on to the Hidden fire. The Hidden fire right now is about 80% contained.

