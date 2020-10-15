Advertisement

Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival and Drive-in Concert canceled for 2020

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has canceled the SML Drive-In Concert, scheduled for October 23, and the annual SML Chili Festival, scheduled for November 7. The chamber cites “a reported uptick in (COVID-19) cases and concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.”

People who bought tickets will be refunded in full, according to the chamber.

The festival and concert join a lengthy list of events canceled this year throughout the region. Funds from these events benefit the chamber’s operations.

“It’s been a difficult year for the Chamber, but we prioritized the health and well-being of our community over our fiscal needs,” said Christopher Finley, executive director.

The Chili festival is set to return November 6, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

