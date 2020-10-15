Sunny today with a few showers on Friday

High pressure lingers this morning giving us a good amount of sunshine, but more clouds move in later this afternoon. Clouds will build in today ahead of a strong cold front that will move through on Friday. This will bring our area spotty rain showers tomorrow. Once the front pushes east, much cooler air will build into the region. Highs this weekend will only climb into the 50s and lower 60s. Our overnight lows could drop well into the 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny conditions continue for the first part of the day followed by a few more afternoon clouds this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s. We pick up a slight chance for a stray Thursday night as the cold front gets closer to our region.

We'll start off with lots of sunshine followed by increasing clouds. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

A strong cold front will move through the region on Friday. This front will trigger scattered showers as it pushes eastward. The high on Friday will probably take place early in the day because once the front pushes through temperatures will drop during the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to 59 later in the day.

In terms of rain chances, areas west of the Blue Ridge could see rain early on with better rain chances along the Piedmont region later in the day. Rain totals won’t amount to much.

Rain chances return on Friday. (Grey)

WEEKEND

Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures remain well below the average for this time of year. Our highs will only climb into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Widespread frost is not expected, though patchy frost can not be ruled out in the western valleys.

We turn colder this weekend. (WDBJ)

