YMCA awarded grant to help fill critical child care positions

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - YMCA’s in Roanoke will get a little help filling critical child care roles thanks to an $8,000 award.

Finding qualified staff members has been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Y. To help with recruiting, the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia has awarded and $8,000 gift from the Rita Knox Hutts Memorial Fund and A. Anson and Theresa G. Jamison Fund.

The grant, along with an $8,000 match from the Y, will be used for $1,500 signing bonuses for around 10 new staff members. The Y said staff is needed for its Enrichment sites that provide full day care and for children enrolled in the after school program.

“While money is tight for the Y given current circumstances, our mission always comes first,” said Mark Johnson president and CEO of the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “We are grateful to the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia for recognizing how important this need is right now.”

The Y opened six Enrichment Centers in September to accommodate families with children on virtual or hybrid schools schedules. The centers are open from7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with students completing their school learning in the first part of the day and participating in enrichment programming, physical activity and outdoor play during the second half of the day.

The largest of the Enrichment Centers is at the Kirk Family YMCA, which currently has an average of 52 students ranging from Kindergarten to sixth grade.

If you are interested in applying for a child care position, you can apply online here or call 540-344-9622.

