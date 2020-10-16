Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old in Md.

Prophet Johnson has been missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. An Amber Alert has been issued by state officials.
Prophet Johnson has been missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. An Amber Alert has been issued by state officials.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Prophet Johnson may be in the company of an adult female relative and traveling in a dark colored Chrysler 300 with large rims, police said.

He has been missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. He is described as approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Italian health officials have declared that the resurgence of COVID-19 has reached an “acute phase.”

National

Peloton recalls pedals on spin bikes after reported injuries

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
There have been more than 100 reports of the pedals breaking and more than a dozen reported injuries.

Economy

Hemp facility set to create jobs in South Boston

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The project as planned will create 22 jobs, and the company has committed to sourcing 90 percent of its hemp from Virginia growers.

Latest News

News

Burton Center Teacher Gets Award for Excellence

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Cancer Patient Hoping to Fulfill Bucket List Wishes

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Virginia; new-case positive test percentage rises

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
2,346,899 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 4.7 percent reported Thursday.

National Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

National Politics

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will return to federal court Friday as a hearing on whether there is enough evidence to charge them continues.