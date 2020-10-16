Advertisement

Charlottesville kids create their own pumpkin patch for charity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of children and their families in Charlottesville are trying to get people into the spooky spirit for a good cause.

The Cul-De-Sac Kids created Penny’s Pumpkin Patch to raise money for different organizations.

The pumpkin patch is on the corner of Farish Street and Malcom Cresent. Anyone can stop by to buy a pumpkin.

All proceeds will go to the Paramount Theater, Charlottesville Community Bikes, and the Ronald McDonald House.

“First of all we want to sell pumpkins, it’s really fun, but like we also wanna help these guys, Community Bikes, Paramount, Ronald McDonald House,” said 8-year-old Max McAdams of Cul-De-Sac Kids.

Anyone can visit the pumpkin patch, it’ll be up until the end of October.

