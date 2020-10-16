Advertisement

Community conversation highlights navigating pandemic, silver lining in Blacksburg

In Blacksburg, town leadership and Virginia Tech officials came together to talk about how everyone has been navigating through the pandemic.
In Blacksburg, town leadership and Virginia Tech officials came together to talk about how everyone has been navigating through the pandemic.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -In Blacksburg, town leadership and Virginia Tech officials came together to talk about how everyone has been navigating through the pandemic.

Montgomery County has seen about 2,400 cases. Virginia Tech is reporting 1,265 total positive cases with 104 in the last week.

From managing a never-ending emergency to finding new ways to be sustainable, Blacksburg has changed in unimaginable ways since March.

“Everyone has done a great job of getting us this far,” said Deputy Town Manager Steve Ross who started the conversation.

At the second of a special Town Gown series on navigating the challenges and opportunities of a public health emergency together, everyone on Thursday’s call got a chance to share their own experiences.

“The pandemic is just never ending so the four cycles of emergency management planning, mitigation, response and recovery typically happen in order, but over the last nine months they’ve just been happening all at the same time,” said Mike Mulhare from Virginia Tech Emergency Management.

One thing many agreed on is although the vicious cycle seems to never end, seeing the community work together is what makes the difference. The NRV has seen a lot of firsts.

“Somebody has to go first, somebody has to go to school, somebody has to go back to work,” said Virginia Tech Police Chief William “Mac” Babb III. “We have to make all of the systems that people rely on reliable even in a pandemic.”

One of those systems is the Blacksburg Transit public transportation in town.

“We had to get really creative and really trust each other and trust experts and admit when we don’t have all the information and listen to the experts because we’re the experts on transit but we’re not the experts on other things,” said Lincoln Sklar from Blacksburg Transit.

The town is leaning toward a more sustainable future, doing more things online instead of driving an hour for a meeting that could be done virtually.

“I think as we come out of the pandemic, I think we’ll see some of that,” said Assistant to the Town Manager Matt Hanratty. “We’ll see a hybrid where we’ll certainly go back to more in person, but it will be a hybrid where we can be a little bit more efficient with our time.”

Officials said collaboration and resiliency are key to continue navigating through COVID-19.

“It just reminds us that we really are in this together and it takes all of us to pull together and learn from one another,” said VP for Student Affairs Frank Shushok, Jr.

From an emergency management standpoint, Mulhare said typically we know when the emergency will end. This time is different. Mulhare said that’s why having these conversations and staying connected is so important right now.

Everyone is invited to these community Zoom meetings. The last one in this series is on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite early worries, critical election workers are “crawling out of the woodwork”

Updated: 22 minutes ago
"After June, I was like, this is going to be awful, you know?" said one official.

News

Prepare for your loved one’s future during National Aging in Place Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
National Aging in Place Week is a time to bring awareness to the needs of our parents and grandparents who are getting toward the end of their lives and need a plan as they age.

Politics

General Assembly special session nearing the end

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The special session of the General Assembly has continued almost as long as the regular session in January, but it’s finally nearing an end.

Education

Danville Public Schools names new superintendent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Much of her early career was spent in Danville Public Schools as a math teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Latest News

News

Roanoke City Council Forum

Updated: 5 hours ago

Community

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread serves over 20,000 meals this year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The organization says everything they do wouldn't be possible without help from their community.

News

Candidate Profile: Dr. Cameron Webb for 5th District

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Governor Northam in South Boston

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Radford Helps Feed Those in Need

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Local Horror Movie Being Shown This Weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago