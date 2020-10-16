Advertisement

Country Cookin closing all locations after this weekend; Jerry’s closing temporarily

Tiebreakers in Greenville says they closed on Sunday after an employee confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All Country Cookin restaurants will be closed after Sunday, October 18, according to a Facebook post by the company.

The post reads, “We are grateful to the many friends, guests, and wonderful employees who have been part of our Country Cookin family over the past four decades. We pray for health, safety, and a prosperous 2021 for all.”

The announcement comes after the owners' decision in September to close several, but not all, locations based on low sales blamed on COVID-19 business restrictions.

Final hours for this weekend at the remaining locations in Christiansburg, Culpeper, Lexington, Staunton and Troutville can be found here.

Jerry’s Family Restaurant in Vinton also announced Friday it will close after Sunday because of cold weather and COVID restrictions, but hopes to reopen in March.

