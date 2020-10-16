COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Virginia; new-case positive test percentage rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 164,124 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 16, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 162,941 reported Thursday, a 1,183-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,331 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

2,346,899 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 4.7 percent reported Thursday.

9,998 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,408 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,388 reported Wednesday.

1,002 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,009 reported Thursday. 18,911 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

