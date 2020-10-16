Advertisement

Despite early worries, critical election workers are “crawling out of the woodwork”

Fears of a poll worker shortage have been turned on their head
General registrars can't point to any one factor, but instead believe a combination of voter engagement and increased advertising may be to blame.
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not that long ago, Traci Clark thought she had a problem on her hands.

“After June, I was like, this is going to be awful, you know?” said the Botetourt County General Registrar.

Even in a good year, Clark struggles to find enough poll workers. This year, she figured would be even worse, “especially with the pandemic.”

Local, state and national leaders have been warning for months that a poll worker shortage is a possibility in November. Most poll workers are in their 70′s, making them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

But what’s happened in the run up to the 2020 election has turned those fears on their head.

“It’s like they’re crawling out of the woodwork,” said Clark.

Normally, Botetourt employs about 150 poll workers on election day. This year, another 58 have signed up, and more are applying every day.

“All age groups, all demographics really, both Republicans, Democrats and independents," said Clark.

Botetourt isn’t alone. Counties and cities across our region, including Craig, Franklin and Danville are seeing similar trends.

“You can feel the excitement in the air,” said Danville’s General Registrar Peggy Petty.

Petty says the surge is coming from a combination of factors. There’s the excitement associated with the 2020 election. There were also calls from Gov. Northam and local officials that poll workers were desperately needed, “and word of mouth from election offices themselves, recruiting friends and family to come out and help us.”

No one factor has tipped the balance.

“It’s just kind of been snowballing,” said Traci Clark.

Clark, Petty, and others did caution that just because things look good now doesn’t mean it can’t change - poll workers can always drop out, get sick, or have another issue.

Clark says she’ll be watching closely as November third gets closer, but " I’m very comfortable where we are right now."

