Fatal Bedford County shooting ruled unintentional

There is no threat to the public
Bedford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a firearm
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a man Wednesday in Bedford County has been ruled unintentional, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Beech, 30 of Bedford, was killed in an incident in the 2800 block of Wheats Valley Road shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no threat to the public.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney is working to determine whether any charges will be filed.

