Fatal Bedford County shooting ruled unintentional

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a man Wednesday in Bedford County has been ruled unintentional, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Beech, 30 of Bedford, was killed in an incident in the 2800 block of Wheats Valley Road shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no threat to the public.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney is working to determine whether any charges will be filed.

