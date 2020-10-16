Advertisement

FDA extends pregnancy warning for common pain relievers

FDA officials said the fever-and-pain-reducing drugs can cause complications that could lead to kidney problems in the fetus and low levels of amniotic fluid in the womb.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for pregnant women regarding a group of pain relievers that may cause rare but serious complications.

Pregnant women are advised to avoid the group of pain relievers including Advil and Aleve for the last four months of their pregnancy, according to the FDA. The previous limit was only three months.

FDA officials said the fever-and-pain-reducing drugs can cause complications that could lead to kidney problems in the fetus and low levels of amniotic fluid in the womb.

The warning applies to anti-inflammatory drugs including over-the-counter ingredients like ibuprofen and prescription-strength drugs like Celebrex.

Officials said the warning does not apply to low dose aspirin when recommended by a doctor.

Federal regulators made the decision to extend the warning after discovering 35 cases of low amniotic fluid levels reported to the FDA and reviewing similar examples in published research.

Use of the pain relievers reduced amniotic fluid in as little as two days, in some cases, the FDA said. Doctors say the problem usually reversed itself three to six days after women stopped taking the medications.

Women who aren’t sure if their medication contains the drugs should talk to a doctor or a pharmacist, the FDA said.

