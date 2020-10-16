Advertisement

First medical cannabis dispensary to open in Virginia

By WWBT
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WWBT) - The first medical cannabis dispensary is set to open in Virginia on Saturday.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals will open in Bristol at 9 a.m. to registered patients on Oct. 17.

Patients who plan on attending the grand opening will need to make an appointment by calling 833-434-2762.

“Dharma will provide patients the opportunity to meet with a pharmacist in a confidential setting, who will help them develop a treatment plan and provide them with information to track their results,” a release said.

To get in the building, patients will need a government-issued ID, a paper copy of written certification issued by a registered practitioner and a medical cannabis patient card issued by the Board of Pharmacy.

To access medical cannabis in Virginia, patients have to register so click here for some steps to help you out with the process.

The Virginia Board of Pharmacy approved five companies that will be allowed to dispense medical marijuana in the commonwealth. The companies include PharmaCann Virginia, Virginia-based Dalitso, Dharma Pharmaceuticals, Green Leaf Medical of Virginia and Columbia Care.

Green Leaf Medical, which will service Richmond and surrounding counties, recently finished up their first medical marijuana harvest and is currently processing the drug into multiple products. This location is set to open in late October.

Earlier this year, Virginia lawmakers deferred allowing the state’s medical cannabis industry to give patients raw, smokable flowers in addition to THC and CBD oils and extracts, which are currently allowed.

