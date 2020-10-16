Advertisement

Food trucks in the New River Valley struggle during the pandemic

With winter coming, some food truck owners do not know what the season will bring.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Food truck in the New River Valley is facing many challenges during the pandemic.

Misty King the owner of Slider King says this year was a lot tougher than she anticipated.

She said if business does not turn around, she will have to sell.

King said a problem many food trucks are facing is the lack of foot traffic they are used to.

"Because we had a lot of big events booked this year and everything is cancelled so we are literally just scrapping by, "said King.

King says what could help save food trucks is the community because it could make a big difference.

