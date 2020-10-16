Franklin Co. students to return in person Monday

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Middle and high school students in Franklin County are set to return to the classroom Monday after just over a week of fully virtual learning.

Superintendent Mark Church confirmed Friday students will return for two days of in-person learning next week.

Students transitioned to fully-online learning from October 8 through October 16 due to “the community spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty to provide adequate classroom supervision,” according to Church.

October 8, Franklin County, as a whole, had a seven-day COVID case average of 11 new cases per day.

Friday, that number stood at 20 after the county saw 11 new cases Friday, 29 Thursday, 16 Wednesday, and 36 Tuesday.

At the time of the virtual transition, Franklin County schools believed there had been no transmission of COVID within schools.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.