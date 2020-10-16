Advertisement

Franklin Co. students to return in person Monday

(Franklin County Schools)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Middle and high school students in Franklin County are set to return to the classroom Monday after just over a week of fully virtual learning.

Superintendent Mark Church confirmed Friday students will return for two days of in-person learning next week.

Students transitioned to fully-online learning from October 8 through October 16 due to “the community spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty to provide adequate classroom supervision,” according to Church.

October 8, Franklin County, as a whole, had a seven-day COVID case average of 11 new cases per day.

Friday, that number stood at 20 after the county saw 11 new cases Friday, 29 Thursday, 16 Wednesday, and 36 Tuesday.

At the time of the virtual transition, Franklin County schools believed there had been no transmission of COVID within schools.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Harrison
“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More.

News

Craft And Vendor Show 7@four appearance 10.15.20

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Craft And Vendor Show 7@four appearance 10.15.20

News

Beamer's 25 7@four appearance 10.15.20

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Beamer's 25 7@four appearance 10.15.20

Community

Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi to host benefit golf tournament and adoption event

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
This annual event usually brings in around $10,000 which is split between the two organizations.

Latest News

Crime

Jury trials okayed to resume in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The plan includes everyone involved, including lawyers, jurors, police agencies, courthouse employees, witnesses, etc. to wear masks and utilize social distancing.

Crime

Roanoke hires RESET Coordinator to visit areas of traumatic events, reoccurring crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Merchant has worked as a probation/parole supervisor, Roanoke Police Officer and Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Business News

Country Cookin closing all locations after this weekend; Jerry’s closing temporarily

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The announcement comes after the owners' decision in September to close several, but not all, locations based on low sales blamed on COVID-19 business restrictions.

Forecast

Friday, October 16, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cooler weather begins to push into the region leading to a chilly weekend.

Economy

Hemp facility set to create jobs in South Boston

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The project as planned will create 22 jobs, and the company has committed to sourcing 90 percent of its hemp from Virginia growers.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Virginia; new-case positive test percentage rises

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
2,346,899 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 4.7 percent reported Thursday.