Glasgow dinosaur leaves town

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A Glasgow landmark has disappeared.

The Glasgow dinosaur, a beloved mascot for nearly twenty years, headed away from its usual place in the center of town.

But it’s not a permanent removal. The dinosaur, which has fallen a couple times, was off for some renovation work after a short trip to appear at a Cleveland business.

“So I’m kind of looking out for it," said the dinosaur’s creator and caretaker, Mark Cline. "And the repairs are needed. For me to be able to do this is, you know, it’s just something that needs to be done and we’ll get him back and have him looking good here very shortly.”

He’ll stay in Cleveland for a couple weeks before coming back for a touchup and return to his usual perch.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.