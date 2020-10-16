Advertisement

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More.
Norton Children's Medical Associates is stepping in the gap to help feed families through a prescriptive food pantry. (Source: Norton Children's Medical Associates)
Norton Children's Medical Associates is stepping in the gap to help feed families through a prescriptive food pantry. (Source: Norton Children's Medical Associates)(Norton Children's Medical Associates)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam proclaimed October 16-23, 2020 as the Feed Virginia Week of Action for the Commonwealth of Virginia. The goal behind this is for those in the state to donate their food, money, or time to Feed More as a way to help those who are struggling to find their next meal.

“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More. “People who used to be volunteers, now find themselves looking for our services, and we want to be there for each and every one of them.”

This week is typically limited to just one day of action, but because of the toll COVID-19 has caused many families the governor has extended it to a week. Gov. Northam said it’s up to all Virginians to step up and help out their fellow neighbors.

“There is no shame in asking for help, and if there are people who are more than willing to do it it’s the people of Virginia,” Northam said. “Whether that be in just helping to box up some food, or a little bit more, I ask each and every one of us to do what we can.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer in honor of this week you can find more information on how to do that HERE.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi to host benefit golf tournament and adoption event

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
This annual event usually brings in around $10,000 which is split between the two organizations.

Community

Community conversation highlights navigating pandemic, silver lining in Blacksburg

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In Blacksburg, town leadership and Virginia Tech officials came together to talk about how everyone has been navigating through the pandemic.

Community

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread serves over 20,000 meals this year

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The organization says everything they do wouldn't be possible without help from their community.

Health

UVA student battling terminal cancer hoping to complete bucket list with help from donors

Updated: 23 hours ago
“I really thought cancer was behind me.”

Latest News

Community

YMCA awarded grant to help fill critical child care positions

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The Y said staff is needed for its Enrichment sites that provide full day care and for children enrolled in the after school program.

Community

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT
|
By WCCO and WCBS
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

Community

Board of Zoning Appeals rejects appeal for “recovery residence” in Roanoke neighborhood

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
The BZA votes 5-1 against an appeal for a "recovery residence" located inside a neighborhood.

Community

Blacksburg restaurants feed first responders

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
A group of restaurants has come together to give back to our first responders.

Community

Galax tourism to hold Halloween drive-in movie

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Galax has not had many large events this year - until now.

Community

Jackson River Sports Complex opens newest features

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Jackson River Sports Complex is now a completed park, with a half-mile walking trail, fishing pier, and a boat ramp, all dedicated with a ribbon-cutting.