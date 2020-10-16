Hemp facility set to create jobs in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A big economic announcement was the focus of Governor Ralph Northam’s first appearance in our area Thursday after being diagnosed with, and recovering from, COVID-19.

The announcement was about a major hemp processing facility coming to Halifax County.

Golden Piedmont Labs, formally known as BRD Extraction, LLC, will invest more than $3 million to establish the commonwealth’s first large-scale hemp processing and CBD oil extraction facility.

The project as planned will create 22 jobs, and the company has committed to sourcing 90 percent of its hemp from Virginia growers. That’s expected to generate more than $70 million in payments to those farmers over the next three years.

Governor Northam said, “This is a win-win for a lot of different people, and at the end of the day, it puts people to work, and every job you create in Virginia is a person who can support their family, put a roof over their head. So it’s a great day for Halifax County; it’s a good day for Virginia.”

The company says the facility will have the ability to process 6 million pounds of hemp per year at full capacity.

