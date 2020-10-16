Advertisement

Hemp facility set to create jobs in South Boston

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A big economic announcement was the focus of Governor Ralph Northam’s first appearance in our area Thursday after being diagnosed with, and recovering from, COVID-19.

The announcement was about a major hemp processing facility coming to Halifax County.

Golden Piedmont Labs, formally known as BRD Extraction, LLC, will invest more than $3 million to establish the commonwealth’s first large-scale hemp processing and CBD oil extraction facility.

The project as planned will create 22 jobs, and the company has committed to sourcing 90 percent of its hemp from Virginia growers. That’s expected to generate more than $70 million in payments to those farmers over the next three years.

Governor Northam said, “This is a win-win for a lot of different people, and at the end of the day, it puts people to work, and every job you create in Virginia is a person who can support their family, put a roof over their head. So it’s a great day for Halifax County; it’s a good day for Virginia.”

The company says the facility will have the ability to process 6 million pounds of hemp per year at full capacity.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burton Center Teacher Gets Award for Excellence

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Cancer Patient Hoping to Fulfill Bucket List Wishes

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Virginia; new-case positive test percentage rises

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
2,346,899 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 4.7 percent reported Thursday.

News

Hometown Eats-Napoli Cowboy

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 16, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Napoli Cowboy in Wirtz

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
Napoli Cowboy is truly a unique spot in a historic building in the Wirtz community.

News

National Aging in Place Week

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bob Good Vies for Seat in Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Special Session Nearing the End

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Filling Poll Worker Positions in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago