Hometown Eats: Napoli Cowboy in Wirtz

Lasagna at Napoli Cowboy
Lasagna at Napoli Cowboy(WDBJ7)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - Napoli Cowboy is truly a unique spot in a historic building in the Wirtz community. It is where the flavors of Italy and Texas collide in a delicious way.

Since opening just a few years ago, it has become a staple and a hangout spot in Franklin County. Owner Ray Wilson keeps the operation in the family.

“The wife is from Connecticut but they originate from Naples, Italy. Napoli being the Italian word for Naples. Me, my son and my brother, we’re all from Dallas,” Wilson said.

On the Texas side, Napoli Cowboy is smoking big chunks of meat right out back. The fall off the bone ribs and juicy steaks are best sellers.

On the Italian side of things, they’re using family recipes to deliver delicious homemade sauces and pasta dishes.

A personal recommendation would be to check out the Chicken Amatriciana, which features fresh tomatoes, green onion, bacon and spaghetti prepared in a white wine butter sauce and topped with grilled chicken. Another must try is their Sunday sauce, which cooks for three to six hours.

“I absolutely love that they’re doing family recipes here and you can taste that things are homemade. This sauce is incredible,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

The Sunday sauce includes sausage and homemade meatballs, finished with grated cheese and herbs.

Make sure to leave room for dessert. A fall favorite here is the homemade pumpkin cheesecake.

Napoli Cowboy is located at 6674 Burnt Chimney Rd, Wirtz, VA 24184. Their phone number is (540) 238-2142.

If you have a local restaurant Josh should check out for Hometown Eats, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

