Jerry’s Family Restaurant closes for winter months

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Cooler days are quickly approaching and that means it will be too cold for outdoor seating at many restaurants. With that loss, some restaurants, like Jerry’s Family Restaurant in Vinton, are forced to go into hibernation.

“Unless the weather is really nice and not too windy, I don’t like to sit outside anyway, I’d rather sit indoors," Cathy Fisher, a regular customer at Jerry’s, said.

And she isn’t alone. Cold weather means less customers. Businesses are having to readjust or even shut down temporarily with colder days ahead.

Including Jerry’s--a popular spot in Vinton serving up home-cooked food.

“I’m sad, of course, but it’s understandable, this is a pretty small place and they can only do but so much business at a time, and it’s probably just not economically feasible to stay open," Fisher said.

She said she’s going to miss her go-to restaurant. The business announced on Facebook Friday that they are closing down this Sunday, September 18th, until March.

“We’ve gone from 22 tables to eight on the inside, and with the weather getting cold, we’re going to lose our outdoor dining," Lisa Payne, Manager of Jerry’s Family Restaurant, said.

She said they were doing alright with the extra outdoor seats but with that gone, it’s too difficult for them to stay open.

“I’m very sad, I’m going to miss my customers, we’re all going to miss our customers," Payne said.

Fisher added, “It’s really sad, not just for those of us that like to eat out, but when I think about the people who work there, whose livelihood is dependent on their jobs.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.