Advertisement

Jerry’s Family Restaurant closes for winter months

Jerry's Family Restaurant in Vinton is closing temporarily.
Jerry's Family Restaurant in Vinton is closing temporarily.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Cooler days are quickly approaching and that means it will be too cold for outdoor seating at many restaurants. With that loss, some restaurants, like Jerry’s Family Restaurant in Vinton, are forced to go into hibernation.

“Unless the weather is really nice and not too windy, I don’t like to sit outside anyway, I’d rather sit indoors," Cathy Fisher, a regular customer at Jerry’s, said.

And she isn’t alone. Cold weather means less customers. Businesses are having to readjust or even shut down temporarily with colder days ahead.

Including Jerry’s--a popular spot in Vinton serving up home-cooked food.

“I’m sad, of course, but it’s understandable, this is a pretty small place and they can only do but so much business at a time, and it’s probably just not economically feasible to stay open," Fisher said.

She said she’s going to miss her go-to restaurant. The business announced on Facebook Friday that they are closing down this Sunday, September 18th, until March.

“We’ve gone from 22 tables to eight on the inside, and with the weather getting cold, we’re going to lose our outdoor dining," Lisa Payne, Manager of Jerry’s Family Restaurant, said.

She said they were doing alright with the extra outdoor seats but with that gone, it’s too difficult for them to stay open.

“I’m very sad, I’m going to miss my customers, we’re all going to miss our customers," Payne said.

Fisher added, “It’s really sad, not just for those of us that like to eat out, but when I think about the people who work there, whose livelihood is dependent on their jobs.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7@four

7@four: Music from ‘The Brothers Young’

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Meet a pair of brothers bringing their bluegrass blend around Southwest Virginia!

News

"The Brothers Young" Appearance 10.16.20

Updated: 41 minutes ago
"The Brothers Young" Appearance 10.16.20

Community

Charlottesville kids create their own pumpkin patch for charity

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
A group of children and their families in Charlottesville are trying to get people into the spooky spirit for a good cause.

Health

First medical cannabis dispensary to open in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WWBT
To get in the building, patients will need a government-issued ID, a paper copy of written certification issued by a registered practitioner and a medical cannabis patient card issued by the Board of Pharmacy.

Latest News

Community

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Harrison
“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More.

National

New York college president resigns after more than 700 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
State University of New York at Oneonta president has resigned after more than 700 students tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the semester.

News

Halloween activities with Lisa Hoyt 10.14.20

Updated: 2 hours ago
Halloween Activities With Lisa Hoyt 10.14.20

Education

Franklin Co. students to return in person Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Students transitioned to fully-online learning from October 8 through October 16.

Community

Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi to host benefit golf tournament and adoption event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
This annual event usually brings in around $10,000 which is split between the two organizations.

Crime

Jury trials okayed to resume in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The plan includes everyone involved, including lawyers, jurors, police agencies, courthouse employees, witnesses, etc. to wear masks and utilize social distancing.