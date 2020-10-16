Advertisement

JMU graduation moves online, impacting local business

Co-owner of Beyond restaurant is sad that they won't be getting as much business, but appreciates the community's support.
Co-owner of Beyond restaurant is sad that they won't be getting as much business, but appreciates the community's support.(whsv)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University announced Wednesday that graduation for the class of 2020 will be moved online and scheduled for Dec. 19. Local restaurants expect to feel the hit.

Graduation weekend has been one of the busiest weekends for local restaurants, including Beyond Restaurant. Co-owner Praserth Saesow says that weekend they are always full Thursday through Sunday. He says he is disappointed about the cancellation of in-person commencement but is pleased by the support they have received throughout the pandemic.

“People have been calling just to make sure we’re doing okay, they try to get carry out as much as they can, now that we’re on Grubhub, people order delivery if they don’t want to come in, they do curbside. They have been very supportive of us," Saesow said.

Saesow says he hopes next year things will be back to normal, but he understands the need for precaution. Beyond is taking all necessary steps to keep guests safe.

“We just want to make sure that everybody comes in here, has a mask on. We do a really good job at sanitizing the tables and the seats, and spacing all the tables out. And we do have indoor and outdoor, and also upstairs, so we have plenty of room," Saesow said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jerry’s Family Restaurant closes for winter months

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They plan to re-open in March.

7@four

7@four: Music from ‘The Brothers Young’

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Meet a pair of brothers bringing their bluegrass blend around Southwest Virginia!

News

"The Brothers Young" Appearance 10.16.20

Updated: 41 minutes ago
"The Brothers Young" Appearance 10.16.20

Community

Charlottesville kids create their own pumpkin patch for charity

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
A group of children and their families in Charlottesville are trying to get people into the spooky spirit for a good cause.

Health

First medical cannabis dispensary to open in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WWBT
To get in the building, patients will need a government-issued ID, a paper copy of written certification issued by a registered practitioner and a medical cannabis patient card issued by the Board of Pharmacy.

Latest News

Community

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Harrison
“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More.

National

New York college president resigns after more than 700 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
State University of New York at Oneonta president has resigned after more than 700 students tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the semester.

News

Halloween activities with Lisa Hoyt 10.14.20

Updated: 2 hours ago
Halloween Activities With Lisa Hoyt 10.14.20

Education

Franklin Co. students to return in person Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Students transitioned to fully-online learning from October 8 through October 16.

Community

Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi to host benefit golf tournament and adoption event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
This annual event usually brings in around $10,000 which is split between the two organizations.

Crime

Jury trials okayed to resume in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The plan includes everyone involved, including lawyers, jurors, police agencies, courthouse employees, witnesses, etc. to wear masks and utilize social distancing.