Advertisement

Jury trials okayed to resume in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury trials have been okayed to resume in Virginia’s 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes the city of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem, after being on hold during the coronavirus pandemic because of social distancing protocols.

Three Virginia Supreme Court justices approved the plan Friday along with the Office of the Executive Secretary, saying trials must conform strictly to the submitted and approved plan.

That plan includes everyone involved, including lawyers, jurors, police agencies, courthouse employees, witnesses, etc. to wear masks and utilize social distancing, and surfaces must be cleaned and disinfected with courtroom air quality maintained.

At the same time, both sides of any case must be ensured to have a “full and fair opportunity to litigate the case in as normal a fashion as possible,” and jurors and other participants must “feel comfortable with the health and safety measures... so that they are not distracted and can fully focus on the case."

Read the full plan here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Harrison
“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More.

News

Craft And Vendor Show 7@four appearance 10.15.20

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Craft And Vendor Show 7@four appearance 10.15.20

Education

Franklin Co. students to return in person Monday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Students transitioned to fully-online learning from October 8 through October 16.

News

Beamer's 25 7@four appearance 10.15.20

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Beamer's 25 7@four appearance 10.15.20

Community

Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi to host benefit golf tournament and adoption event

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
This annual event usually brings in around $10,000 which is split between the two organizations.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke hires RESET Coordinator to visit areas of traumatic events, reoccurring crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Merchant has worked as a probation/parole supervisor, Roanoke Police Officer and Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Crime

Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and undercover agents to thwart the purported scheme.

Crime

Amber Alert canceled in Md., 7-year-old found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Prophet Johnson had been reported missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Business News

Country Cookin closing all locations after this weekend; Jerry’s closing temporarily

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The announcement comes after the owners' decision in September to close several, but not all, locations based on low sales blamed on COVID-19 business restrictions.

Forecast

Friday, October 16, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cooler weather begins to push into the region leading to a chilly weekend.