Jury trials okayed to resume in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury trials have been okayed to resume in Virginia’s 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes the city of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem, after being on hold during the coronavirus pandemic because of social distancing protocols.

Three Virginia Supreme Court justices approved the plan Friday along with the Office of the Executive Secretary, saying trials must conform strictly to the submitted and approved plan.

That plan includes everyone involved, including lawyers, jurors, police agencies, courthouse employees, witnesses, etc. to wear masks and utilize social distancing, and surfaces must be cleaned and disinfected with courtroom air quality maintained.

At the same time, both sides of any case must be ensured to have a “full and fair opportunity to litigate the case in as normal a fashion as possible,” and jurors and other participants must “feel comfortable with the health and safety measures... so that they are not distracted and can fully focus on the case."

Read the full plan here.

