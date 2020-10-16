Advertisement

New half pipe comes to Roanoke skate park

New Half Pipe
New Half Pipe(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will soon be a new way to drop in and try a trick at a skate park in Roanoke.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department invested $15,000 in CARES Act money to build a new half pipe at the park in Wasena.

“Something like that ramp, I think could help people who do a lot of different things on wheels,” Roanoke Skatepark Initiative Board Member William Sellari said.

Growing up Sellari said they would take their decks and try tricks anywhere they could.

“One of the reasons that I have a hard time skating today is because we didn’t have amenities like this when I was a kid,” Sellari said.

That’s why he is excited to see the city invest in the new ramp.

“It’s a tricky time for everyone and finding viable solutions like this ramp. I think is one of the many ways the city is doing a great job of keeping people safe but offering them something that is healthy and can get them outside and out in the world again,” Sellari said.

The work on the half pipe started this week. It comes years after the original half pipe had to be removed for safety reasons.

“This has been a long time coming. This was one of the most popular, if not the most popular amenity at the park,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark said.

The new half pipe was designed to be a little smaller than the original so that the department can move it to a new location when the skate park closes during construction of a new Wasena Bridge.

The department said the ramp is worth the investment because it encourages a sport that reaches people of all different ages.

“This one just seemed like a really good fit and a quick win so we are hoping people will enjoy it and most importantly take care of it,” Clark said.

Skaters can try the half pip out for themselves starting Saturday when the skate park reopens.

