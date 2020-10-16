Advertisement

New York college president resigns after more than 700 students test positive for COVID-19

State University of New York at Oneonta president has resigned after more than 700 students tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the semester.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - State University of New York at Oneonta president has resigned after more than 700 students tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the semester.

On Thursday, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras said, former president Dr. Barbara Jean Morris had “transitioned from her position as president” and that she wanted to “pursue other opportunities.”

According to CNN, SUNY Oneonta has reported 712 student cases of COVID-19 since residence halls opened on August 17.

SUNY Oneonta has switched from in-person learning to remote since the increase of cases.

“The COVID spike uptick was at the beginning of September. I just want to clarify her resignation did not come in the middle of that surge,” Jim Urson, a spokesman for SUNY told CNN.

CNN reported, the resignation of the former president comes after the university decided not to test students or quarantine them on arrival.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

